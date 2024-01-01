100 Moldovan leus to CFP francs

Convert MDL to XPF at the real exchange rate

L1.000 MDL = ₣6.198 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:46
MDL to XPF conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

XPF
1 MDL to XPFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High6.27796.2779
Low6.11616.1161
Average6.19236.1933
Change0.19%-0.24%
1 MDL to XPF stats

The performance of MDL to XPF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 6.2779 and a 30 day low of 6.1161. This means the 30 day average was 6.1923. The change for MDL to XPF was 0.19.

The performance of MDL to XPF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 6.2779 and a 90 day low of 6.1161. This means the 90 day average was 6.1933. The change for MDL to XPF was -0.24.

How to convert Moldovan leus to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / CFP Franc
1 MDL6.19783 XPF
5 MDL30.98915 XPF
10 MDL61.97830 XPF
20 MDL123.95660 XPF
50 MDL309.89150 XPF
100 MDL619.78300 XPF
250 MDL1,549.45750 XPF
500 MDL3,098.91500 XPF
1000 MDL6,197.83000 XPF
2000 MDL12,395.66000 XPF
5000 MDL30,989.15000 XPF
10000 MDL61,978.30000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Moldovan Leu
1 XPF0.16135 MDL
5 XPF0.80674 MDL
10 XPF1.61347 MDL
20 XPF3.22694 MDL
50 XPF8.06735 MDL
100 XPF16.13470 MDL
250 XPF40.33675 MDL
500 XPF80.67350 MDL
1000 XPF161.34700 MDL
2000 XPF322.69400 MDL
5000 XPF806.73500 MDL
10000 XPF1,613.47000 MDL