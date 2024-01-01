1 Moldovan leu to Samoan talas

Convert MDL to WST at the real exchange rate

L1.000 MDL = WS$0.1508 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:42
MDL to WST conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

WST
1 MDL to WSTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.15490.1567
Low0.15060.1506
Average0.15230.1541
Change-1.21%-3.54%
1 MDL to WST stats

The performance of MDL to WST in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1549 and a 30 day low of 0.1506. This means the 30 day average was 0.1523. The change for MDL to WST was -1.21.

The performance of MDL to WST in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1567 and a 90 day low of 0.1506. This means the 90 day average was 0.1541. The change for MDL to WST was -3.54.

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Samoan Tala
1 MDL0.15079 WST
5 MDL0.75397 WST
10 MDL1.50793 WST
20 MDL3.01586 WST
50 MDL7.53965 WST
100 MDL15.07930 WST
250 MDL37.69825 WST
500 MDL75.39650 WST
1000 MDL150.79300 WST
2000 MDL301.58600 WST
5000 MDL753.96500 WST
10000 MDL1,507.93000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Moldovan Leu
1 WST6.63161 MDL
5 WST33.15805 MDL
10 WST66.31610 MDL
20 WST132.63220 MDL
50 WST331.58050 MDL
100 WST663.16100 MDL
250 WST1,657.90250 MDL
500 WST3,315.80500 MDL
1000 WST6,631.61000 MDL
2000 WST13,263.22000 MDL
5000 WST33,158.05000 MDL
10000 WST66,316.10000 MDL