50 Moldovan leus to Vietnamese dongs

Convert MDL to VND at the real exchange rate

L1.000 MDL = ₫1,396 VND

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:06
MDL to VND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

VND
1 MDL to VNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,428.36001,439.8800
Low1,395.80001,395.8000
Average1,415.66601,418.6350
Change-1.90%-2.72%
1 MDL to VND stats

The performance of MDL to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,428.3600 and a 30 day low of 1,395.8000. This means the 30 day average was 1,415.6660. The change for MDL to VND was -1.90.

The performance of MDL to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,439.8800 and a 90 day low of 1,395.8000. This means the 90 day average was 1,418.6350. The change for MDL to VND was -2.72.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Moldovan leus to Vietnamese dongs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to VND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Vietnamese Dong
1 MDL1,395.80000 VND
5 MDL6,979.00000 VND
10 MDL13,958.00000 VND
20 MDL27,916.00000 VND
50 MDL69,790.00000 VND
100 MDL139,580.00000 VND
250 MDL348,950.00000 VND
500 MDL697,900.00000 VND
1000 MDL1,395,800.00000 VND
2000 MDL2,791,600.00000 VND
5000 MDL6,979,000.00000 VND
10000 MDL13,958,000.00000 VND
Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Moldovan Leu
1000 VND0.71643 MDL
2000 VND1.43287 MDL
5000 VND3.58218 MDL
10000 VND7.16435 MDL
20000 VND14.32870 MDL
50000 VND35.82175 MDL
100000 VND71.64350 MDL
200000 VND143.28700 MDL
500000 VND358.21750 MDL
1000000 VND716.43500 MDL
2000000 VND1,432.87000 MDL
5000000 VND3,582.17500 MDL