1 Moldovan leu to Vietnamese dongs
Convert MDL to VND at the real exchange rate
MDL to VND conversion chart
1 MDL = 1,395.80000 VND
0
|1 MDL to VND
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|1,428.3600
|1,439.8800
|Low
|1,395.8000
|1,395.8000
|Average
|1,415.6660
|1,418.6350
|Change
|-1.90%
|-2.72%
|View full history
1 MDL to VND stats
The performance of MDL to VND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,428.3600 and a 30 day low of 1,395.8000. This means the 30 day average was 1,415.6660. The change for MDL to VND was -1.90.
The performance of MDL to VND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,439.8800 and a 90 day low of 1,395.8000. This means the 90 day average was 1,418.6350. The change for MDL to VND was -2.72.
|Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Vietnamese Dong
|1 MDL
|1,395.80000 VND
|5 MDL
|6,979.00000 VND
|10 MDL
|13,958.00000 VND
|20 MDL
|27,916.00000 VND
|50 MDL
|69,790.00000 VND
|100 MDL
|139,580.00000 VND
|250 MDL
|348,950.00000 VND
|500 MDL
|697,900.00000 VND
|1000 MDL
|1,395,800.00000 VND
|2000 MDL
|2,791,600.00000 VND
|5000 MDL
|6,979,000.00000 VND
|10000 MDL
|13,958,000.00000 VND
|Conversion rates Vietnamese Dong / Moldovan Leu
|1000 VND
|0.71643 MDL
|2000 VND
|1.43287 MDL
|5000 VND
|3.58218 MDL
|10000 VND
|7.16435 MDL
|20000 VND
|14.32870 MDL
|50000 VND
|35.82175 MDL
|100000 VND
|71.64350 MDL
|200000 VND
|143.28700 MDL
|500000 VND
|358.21750 MDL
|1000000 VND
|716.43500 MDL
|2000000 VND
|1,432.87000 MDL
|5000000 VND
|3,582.17500 MDL