5 Moldovan leus to New Zealand dollars

Convert MDL to NZD at the real exchange rate

L1.000 MDL = $0.09345 NZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:08
MDL to NZD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

NZD
1 MDL to NZDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09490.0949
Low0.09270.0905
Average0.09380.0930
Change-0.01%-0.11%
1 MDL to NZD stats

The performance of MDL to NZD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0949 and a 30 day low of 0.0927. This means the 30 day average was 0.0938. The change for MDL to NZD was -0.01.

The performance of MDL to NZD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0949 and a 90 day low of 0.0905. This means the 90 day average was 0.0930. The change for MDL to NZD was -0.11.

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.7918.121.3971.53784.4271.7011.343
1 GBP1.265122.9231.7681.944106.8082.1521.699
1 ZAR0.0550.04410.0770.0854.6590.0940.074
1 CAD0.7160.56612.96611.160.4151.2180.961

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / New Zealand Dollar
1 MDL0.09345 NZD
5 MDL0.46726 NZD
10 MDL0.93452 NZD
20 MDL1.86904 NZD
50 MDL4.67260 NZD
100 MDL9.34519 NZD
250 MDL23.36298 NZD
500 MDL46.72595 NZD
1000 MDL93.45190 NZD
2000 MDL186.90380 NZD
5000 MDL467.25950 NZD
10000 MDL934.51900 NZD
Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Moldovan Leu
1 NZD10.70070 MDL
5 NZD53.50350 MDL
10 NZD107.00700 MDL
20 NZD214.01400 MDL
50 NZD535.03500 MDL
100 NZD1,070.07000 MDL
250 NZD2,675.17500 MDL
500 NZD5,350.35000 MDL
1000 NZD10,700.70000 MDL
2000 NZD21,401.40000 MDL
5000 NZD53,503.50000 MDL
10000 NZD107,007.00000 MDL