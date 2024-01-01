500 New Zealand dollars to Moldovan leus

Convert NZD to MDL at the real exchange rate

500 nzd
5,264.35 mdl

$1.000 NZD = L10.53 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NZD to MDL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NZD to MDLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.953510.9535
Low10.393310.3933
Average10.647410.7574
Change-3.88%-0.67%
1 NZD to MDL stats

The performance of NZD to MDL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.9535 and a 30 day low of 10.3933. This means the 30 day average was 10.6474. The change for NZD to MDL was -3.88.

The performance of NZD to MDL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.9535 and a 90 day low of 10.3933. This means the 90 day average was 10.7574. The change for NZD to MDL was -0.67.

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPEURINRCADCHFJPY
1 USD11.5360.7810.91783.8011.3870.858146.53
1 AUD0.65110.5090.59754.5670.9030.55995.413
1 GBP1.2811.96711.174107.3071.7761.099187.632
1 EUR1.0911.6760.852191.4311.5140.936159.88

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert New Zealand dollars to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select NZD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current NZD to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Moldovan Leu
1 NZD10.52870 MDL
5 NZD52.64350 MDL
10 NZD105.28700 MDL
20 NZD210.57400 MDL
50 NZD526.43500 MDL
100 NZD1,052.87000 MDL
250 NZD2,632.17500 MDL
500 NZD5,264.35000 MDL
1000 NZD10,528.70000 MDL
2000 NZD21,057.40000 MDL
5000 NZD52,643.50000 MDL
10000 NZD105,287.00000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / New Zealand Dollar
1 MDL0.09498 NZD
5 MDL0.47489 NZD
10 MDL0.94979 NZD
20 MDL1.89957 NZD
50 MDL4.74894 NZD
100 MDL9.49787 NZD
250 MDL23.74468 NZD
500 MDL47.48935 NZD
1000 MDL94.97870 NZD
2000 MDL189.95740 NZD
5000 MDL474.89350 NZD
10000 MDL949.78700 NZD