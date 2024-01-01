20 Moldovan leus to Indian rupees

Convert MDL to INR at the real exchange rate

L1.000 MDL = ₹4.637 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:03
MDL to INR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

INR
1 MDL to INRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.73944.8563
Low4.63724.6372
Average4.70504.7752
Change-2.02%-3.85%
1 MDL to INR stats

The performance of MDL to INR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.7394 and a 30 day low of 4.6372. This means the 30 day average was 4.7050. The change for MDL to INR was -2.02.

The performance of MDL to INR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.8563 and a 90 day low of 4.6372. This means the 90 day average was 4.7752. The change for MDL to INR was -3.85.

How to convert Moldovan leus to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Indian Rupee
1 MDL4.63724 INR
5 MDL23.18620 INR
10 MDL46.37240 INR
20 MDL92.74480 INR
50 MDL231.86200 INR
100 MDL463.72400 INR
250 MDL1,159.31000 INR
500 MDL2,318.62000 INR
1000 MDL4,637.24000 INR
2000 MDL9,274.48000 INR
5000 MDL23,186.20000 INR
10000 MDL46,372.40000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Moldovan Leu
1 INR0.21565 MDL
5 INR1.07823 MDL
10 INR2.15645 MDL
20 INR4.31290 MDL
50 INR10.78225 MDL
100 INR21.56450 MDL
250 INR53.91125 MDL
300 INR64.69350 MDL
500 INR107.82250 MDL
600 INR129.38700 MDL
1000 INR215.64500 MDL
2000 INR431.29000 MDL
5000 INR1,078.22500 MDL
10000 INR2,156.45000 MDL
25000 INR5,391.12500 MDL
50000 INR10,782.25000 MDL
100000 INR21,564.50000 MDL
1000000 INR215,645.00000 MDL
1000000000 INR215,645,000.00000 MDL