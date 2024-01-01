10 thousand Moldovan leus to Israeli new sheqels

Convert MDL to ILS at the real exchange rate

L1.000 MDL = ₪0.2054 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:34
Track the exchange rate

MDL to ILS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

ILS
1 MDL to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.21340.2192
Low0.20540.2054
Average0.20960.2126
Change-3.62%-3.65%
1 MDL to ILS stats

The performance of MDL to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2134 and a 30 day low of 0.2054. This means the 30 day average was 0.2096. The change for MDL to ILS was -3.62.

The performance of MDL to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2192 and a 90 day low of 0.2054. This means the 90 day average was 0.2126. The change for MDL to ILS was -3.65.

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.7918.1181.3981.53784.4271.7021.343
1 GBP1.265122.9231.7681.944106.8172.1531.699
1 ZAR0.0550.04410.0770.0854.660.0940.074
1 CAD0.7160.56612.96411.160.411.2180.961

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Israeli New Sheqel
1 MDL0.20541 ILS
5 MDL1.02703 ILS
10 MDL2.05405 ILS
20 MDL4.10810 ILS
50 MDL10.27025 ILS
100 MDL20.54050 ILS
250 MDL51.35125 ILS
500 MDL102.70250 ILS
1000 MDL205.40500 ILS
2000 MDL410.81000 ILS
5000 MDL1,027.02500 ILS
10000 MDL2,054.05000 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Moldovan Leu
1 ILS4.86842 MDL
5 ILS24.34210 MDL
10 ILS48.68420 MDL
20 ILS97.36840 MDL
50 ILS243.42100 MDL
100 ILS486.84200 MDL
250 ILS1,217.10500 MDL
500 ILS2,434.21000 MDL
1000 ILS4,868.42000 MDL
2000 ILS9,736.84000 MDL
5000 ILS24,342.10000 MDL
10000 ILS48,684.20000 MDL