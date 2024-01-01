250 Israeli new sheqels to Moldovan leus

Convert ILS to MDL at the real exchange rate

250 ils
1,160.60 mdl

₪1.000 ILS = L4.642 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ILS to MDL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ILS to MDLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.92034.9203
Low4.64244.6424
Average4.82024.7807
Change-2.80%-2.29%
1 ILS to MDL stats

The performance of ILS to MDL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.9203 and a 30 day low of 4.6424. This means the 30 day average was 4.8202. The change for ILS to MDL was -2.80.

The performance of ILS to MDL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.9203 and a 90 day low of 4.6424. This means the 90 day average was 4.7807. The change for ILS to MDL was -2.29.

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Moldovan Leu
1 ILS4.64239 MDL
5 ILS23.21195 MDL
10 ILS46.42390 MDL
20 ILS92.84780 MDL
50 ILS232.11950 MDL
100 ILS464.23900 MDL
250 ILS1,160.59750 MDL
500 ILS2,321.19500 MDL
1000 ILS4,642.39000 MDL
2000 ILS9,284.78000 MDL
5000 ILS23,211.95000 MDL
10000 ILS46,423.90000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Israeli New Sheqel
1 MDL0.21541 ILS
5 MDL1.07703 ILS
10 MDL2.15406 ILS
20 MDL4.30812 ILS
50 MDL10.77030 ILS
100 MDL21.54060 ILS
250 MDL53.85150 ILS
500 MDL107.70300 ILS
1000 MDL215.40600 ILS
2000 MDL430.81200 ILS
5000 MDL1,077.03000 ILS
10000 MDL2,154.06000 ILS