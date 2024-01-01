1 Moldovan leu to Egyptian pounds

Convert MDL to EGP at the real exchange rate

L1.000 MDL = E£2.731 EGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:16
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MDL to EGP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

EGP
1 MDL to EGPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.76982.8084
Low2.71892.7189
Average2.74082.7683
Change-0.34%-2.57%
View full history

1 MDL to EGP stats

The performance of MDL to EGP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.7698 and a 30 day low of 2.7189. This means the 30 day average was 2.7408. The change for MDL to EGP was -0.34.

The performance of MDL to EGP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.8084 and a 90 day low of 2.7189. This means the 90 day average was 2.7683. The change for MDL to EGP was -2.57.

Track market ratesView MDL to EGP chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.7918.1191.3981.53784.4271.7021.343
1 GBP1.265122.9221.7681.945106.8082.1531.699
1 ZAR0.0550.04410.0770.0854.660.0940.074
1 CAD0.7160.56612.96511.160.411.2180.961

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moldovan leus to Egyptian pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EGP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to EGP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moldovan leu

MDL to USD

MDL to GBP

MDL to ZAR

MDL to CAD

MDL to AUD

MDL to INR

MDL to NZD

MDL to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Egyptian Pound
1 MDL2.73055 EGP
5 MDL13.65275 EGP
10 MDL27.30550 EGP
20 MDL54.61100 EGP
50 MDL136.52750 EGP
100 MDL273.05500 EGP
250 MDL682.63750 EGP
500 MDL1,365.27500 EGP
1000 MDL2,730.55000 EGP
2000 MDL5,461.10000 EGP
5000 MDL13,652.75000 EGP
10000 MDL27,305.50000 EGP
Conversion rates Egyptian Pound / Moldovan Leu
1 EGP0.36623 MDL
5 EGP1.83114 MDL
10 EGP3.66227 MDL
20 EGP7.32454 MDL
50 EGP18.31135 MDL
100 EGP36.62270 MDL
250 EGP91.55675 MDL
500 EGP183.11350 MDL
1000 EGP366.22700 MDL
2000 EGP732.45400 MDL
5000 EGP1,831.13500 MDL
10000 EGP3,662.27000 MDL