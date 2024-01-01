500 Moldovan leus to Aruban florins

Convert MDL to AWG at the real exchange rate

L1.000 MDL = ƒ0.09832 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MDL to AWG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

AWG
1 MDL to AWGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.10080.1036
Low0.09830.0983
Average0.10000.1018
Change-2.43%-4.40%
View full history

1 MDL to AWG stats

The performance of MDL to AWG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1008 and a 30 day low of 0.0983. This means the 30 day average was 0.1000. The change for MDL to AWG was -2.43.

The performance of MDL to AWG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1036 and a 90 day low of 0.0983. This means the 90 day average was 0.1018. The change for MDL to AWG was -4.40.

Track market ratesView MDL to AWG chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.7918.1151.3981.53784.3621.7021.343
1 GBP1.265122.9211.7681.945106.7432.1531.699
1 ZAR0.0550.04410.0770.0854.6570.0940.074
1 CAD0.7160.56512.96111.160.3621.2180.961

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moldovan leus to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moldovan leus

MDL to USD

MDL to GBP

MDL to ZAR

MDL to CAD

MDL to AUD

MDL to INR

MDL to NZD

MDL to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Aruban Florin
1 MDL0.09832 AWG
5 MDL0.49159 AWG
10 MDL0.98318 AWG
20 MDL1.96636 AWG
50 MDL4.91591 AWG
100 MDL9.83182 AWG
250 MDL24.57955 AWG
500 MDL49.15910 AWG
1000 MDL98.31820 AWG
2000 MDL196.63640 AWG
5000 MDL491.59100 AWG
10000 MDL983.18200 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Moldovan Leu
1 AWG10.17110 MDL
5 AWG50.85550 MDL
10 AWG101.71100 MDL
20 AWG203.42200 MDL
50 AWG508.55500 MDL
100 AWG1,017.11000 MDL
250 AWG2,542.77500 MDL
500 AWG5,085.55000 MDL
1000 AWG10,171.10000 MDL
2000 AWG20,342.20000 MDL
5000 AWG50,855.50000 MDL
10000 AWG101,711.00000 MDL