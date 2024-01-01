50 Moroccan dirhams to Solomon Islands dollars

Convert MAD to SBD at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = SI$0.8209 SBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:02
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MAD to SBD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

SBD
1 MAD to SBDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.84330.8590
Low0.81780.8178
Average0.82910.8376
Change-0.65%-4.30%
View full history

1 MAD to SBD stats

The performance of MAD to SBD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8433 and a 30 day low of 0.8178. This means the 30 day average was 0.8291. The change for MAD to SBD was -0.65.

The performance of MAD to SBD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8590 and a 90 day low of 0.8178. This means the 90 day average was 0.8376. The change for MAD to SBD was -4.30.

Track market ratesView MAD to SBD chart

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1622.4420.7910.9491.3981.5381.34418.114
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.029
1 GBP1.265787.1411.21.7681.9451.69922.907
1 EUR1.054655.9610.83311.4731.6211.41619.089

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Solomon Islands dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to SBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Solomon Islands Dollar
1 MAD0.82088 SBD
5 MAD4.10441 SBD
10 MAD8.20882 SBD
20 MAD16.41764 SBD
50 MAD41.04410 SBD
100 MAD82.08820 SBD
250 MAD205.22050 SBD
500 MAD410.44100 SBD
1000 MAD820.88200 SBD
2000 MAD1,641.76400 SBD
5000 MAD4,104.41000 SBD
10000 MAD8,208.82000 SBD
Conversion rates Solomon Islands Dollar / Moroccan Dirham
1 SBD1.21820 MAD
5 SBD6.09100 MAD
10 SBD12.18200 MAD
20 SBD24.36400 MAD
50 SBD60.91000 MAD
100 SBD121.82000 MAD
250 SBD304.55000 MAD
500 SBD609.10000 MAD
1000 SBD1,218.20000 MAD
2000 SBD2,436.40000 MAD
5000 SBD6,091.00000 MAD
10000 SBD12,182.00000 MAD