1 thousand Moroccan dirhams to Saudi riyals

Convert MAD to SAR at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = SR0.3757 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:01
MAD to SAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

SAR
1 MAD to SARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.38380.3894
Low0.37490.3749
Average0.37940.3830
Change-0.94%-3.14%
1 MAD to SAR stats

The performance of MAD to SAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3838 and a 30 day low of 0.3749. This means the 30 day average was 0.3794. The change for MAD to SAR was -0.94.

The performance of MAD to SAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3894 and a 90 day low of 0.3749. This means the 90 day average was 0.3830. The change for MAD to SAR was -3.14.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Saudi Riyal
1 MAD0.37569 SAR
5 MAD1.87845 SAR
10 MAD3.75689 SAR
20 MAD7.51378 SAR
50 MAD18.78445 SAR
100 MAD37.56890 SAR
250 MAD93.92225 SAR
500 MAD187.84450 SAR
1000 MAD375.68900 SAR
2000 MAD751.37800 SAR
5000 MAD1,878.44500 SAR
10000 MAD3,756.89000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Moroccan Dirham
1 SAR2.66178 MAD
5 SAR13.30890 MAD
10 SAR26.61780 MAD
20 SAR53.23560 MAD
50 SAR133.08900 MAD
100 SAR266.17800 MAD
250 SAR665.44500 MAD
500 SAR1,330.89000 MAD
1000 SAR2,661.78000 MAD
2000 SAR5,323.56000 MAD
5000 SAR13,308.90000 MAD
10000 SAR26,617.80000 MAD