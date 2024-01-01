20 Moroccan dirhams to Pakistani rupees

Convert MAD to PKR at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = ₨27.80 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:51
MAD to PKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

PKR
1 MAD to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High28.394128.9643
Low27.764227.7642
Average28.083428.3885
Change-0.94%-3.69%
1 MAD to PKR stats

The performance of MAD to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 28.3941 and a 30 day low of 27.7642. This means the 30 day average was 28.0834. The change for MAD to PKR was -0.94.

The performance of MAD to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 28.9643 and a 90 day low of 27.7642. This means the 90 day average was 28.3885. The change for MAD to PKR was -3.69.

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1622.4550.7910.9491.3981.5381.34318.117
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.029
1 GBP1.265787.18811.21.7681.9451.69922.912
1 EUR1.054655.9740.83311.4741.6211.41619.093

Compare exchange rates

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Pakistani Rupee
1 MAD27.79950 PKR
5 MAD138.99750 PKR
10 MAD277.99500 PKR
20 MAD555.99000 PKR
50 MAD1,389.97500 PKR
100 MAD2,779.95000 PKR
250 MAD6,949.87500 PKR
500 MAD13,899.75000 PKR
1000 MAD27,799.50000 PKR
2000 MAD55,599.00000 PKR
5000 MAD138,997.50000 PKR
10000 MAD277,995.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Moroccan Dirham
1 PKR0.03597 MAD
5 PKR0.17986 MAD
10 PKR0.35972 MAD
20 PKR0.71944 MAD
50 PKR1.79860 MAD
100 PKR3.59719 MAD
250 PKR8.99298 MAD
500 PKR17.98595 MAD
1000 PKR35.97190 MAD
2000 PKR71.94380 MAD
5000 PKR179.85950 MAD
10000 PKR359.71900 MAD