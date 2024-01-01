20 Moroccan dirhams to Macedonian denars

Convert MAD to MKD at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = ден5.851 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:20
MAD to MKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

MKD
1 MAD to MKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.86505.8650
Low5.73425.6693
Average5.79275.7372
Change1.92%2.22%
1 MAD to MKD stats

The performance of MAD to MKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.8650 and a 30 day low of 5.7342. This means the 30 day average was 5.7927. The change for MAD to MKD was 1.92.

The performance of MAD to MKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.8650 and a 90 day low of 5.6693. This means the 90 day average was 5.7372. The change for MAD to MKD was 2.22.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Macedonian denars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to MKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Macedonian Denar
1 MAD5.85069 MKD
5 MAD29.25345 MKD
10 MAD58.50690 MKD
20 MAD117.01380 MKD
50 MAD292.53450 MKD
100 MAD585.06900 MKD
250 MAD1,462.67250 MKD
500 MAD2,925.34500 MKD
1000 MAD5,850.69000 MKD
2000 MAD11,701.38000 MKD
5000 MAD29,253.45000 MKD
10000 MAD58,506.90000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Moroccan Dirham
1 MKD0.17092 MAD
5 MKD0.85460 MAD
10 MKD1.70920 MAD
20 MKD3.41840 MAD
50 MKD8.54600 MAD
100 MKD17.09200 MAD
250 MKD42.73000 MAD
500 MKD85.46000 MAD
1000 MKD170.92000 MAD
2000 MKD341.84000 MAD
5000 MKD854.60000 MAD
10000 MKD1,709.20000 MAD