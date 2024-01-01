500 Moroccan dirhams to British pounds sterling
Convert MAD to GBP at the real exchange rate
MAD to GBP conversion chart
1 MAD = 0.07912 GBP
0
|1 MAD to GBP
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0792
|0.0792
|Low
|0.0778
|0.0770
|Average
|0.0785
|0.0781
|Change
|1.73%
|0.25%
|View full history
1 MAD to GBP stats
The performance of MAD to GBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0792 and a 30 day low of 0.0778. This means the 30 day average was 0.0785. The change for MAD to GBP was 1.73.
The performance of MAD to GBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0792 and a 90 day low of 0.0770. This means the 90 day average was 0.0781. The change for MAD to GBP was 0.25.
|Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Moroccan Dirham
|1 GBP
|12.63920 MAD
|5 GBP
|63.19600 MAD
|10 GBP
|126.39200 MAD
|20 GBP
|252.78400 MAD
|50 GBP
|631.96000 MAD
|100 GBP
|1,263.92000 MAD
|250 GBP
|3,159.80000 MAD
|500 GBP
|6,319.60000 MAD
|1000 GBP
|12,639.20000 MAD
|2000 GBP
|25,278.40000 MAD
|5000 GBP
|63,196.00000 MAD
|10000 GBP
|126,392.00000 MAD