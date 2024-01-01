20 Kazakhstani tenges to Ghanaian cedis

Convert KZT to GHS

20 kzt
0.54 ghs

1.00000 KZT = 0.02709 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:15
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8552551.0782589.51151.454341.650590.9493218.3911
1 GBP1.1692411.2602104.6161.699761.929121.1099821.4945
1 USD0.92740.793525183.01551.34881.530810.8817.0564
1 INR0.01117180.009558760.012045910.01624760.018440.01060040.20546

Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Ghanaian Cedi
1 KZT0.02709 GHS
5 KZT0.13544 GHS
10 KZT0.27089 GHS
20 KZT0.54177 GHS
50 KZT1.35443 GHS
100 KZT2.70886 GHS
250 KZT6.77215 GHS
500 KZT13.54430 GHS
1000 KZT27.08860 GHS
2000 KZT54.17720 GHS
5000 KZT135.44300 GHS
10000 KZT270.88600 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 GHS36.91580 KZT
5 GHS184.57900 KZT
10 GHS369.15800 KZT
20 GHS738.31600 KZT
50 GHS1845.79000 KZT
100 GHS3691.58000 KZT
250 GHS9228.95000 KZT
500 GHS18457.90000 KZT
1000 GHS36915.80000 KZT
2000 GHS73831.60000 KZT
5000 GHS184579.00000 KZT
10000 GHS369158.00000 KZT