500 Kuwaiti dinars to East Caribbean dollars

Convert KWD to XCD at the real exchange rate

500 kwd
4,383.55 xcd

1.00000 KWD = 8.76709 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.00910.9278518.88251.530921.632791493.73.67285
1 INR0.012046910.01117830.2274750.01844290.0196717.99440.0442464
1 EUR1.077789.4589120.34971.649881.759651609.763.95823
1 ZAR0.05295914.396090.049140810.08107640.086470979.1050.194511

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinars

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / East Caribbean Dollar
1 KWD8.76709 XCD
5 KWD43.83545 XCD
10 KWD87.67090 XCD
20 KWD175.34180 XCD
50 KWD438.35450 XCD
100 KWD876.70900 XCD
250 KWD2191.77250 XCD
500 KWD4383.54500 XCD
1000 KWD8767.09000 XCD
2000 KWD17534.18000 XCD
5000 KWD43835.45000 XCD
10000 KWD87670.90000 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 XCD0.11406 KWD
5 XCD0.57032 KWD
10 XCD1.14063 KWD
20 XCD2.28126 KWD
50 XCD5.70315 KWD
100 XCD11.40630 KWD
250 XCD28.51575 KWD
500 XCD57.03150 KWD
1000 XCD114.06300 KWD
2000 XCD228.12600 KWD
5000 XCD570.31500 KWD
10000 XCD1140.63000 KWD