20 Kuwaiti dinars to Saudi riyals

Convert KWD to SAR at the real exchange rate

20 kwd
243.55 sar

1.00000 KWD = 12.17750 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Saudi Riyal
1 KWD12.17750 SAR
5 KWD60.88750 SAR
10 KWD121.77500 SAR
20 KWD243.55000 SAR
50 KWD608.87500 SAR
100 KWD1217.75000 SAR
250 KWD3044.37500 SAR
500 KWD6088.75000 SAR
1000 KWD12177.50000 SAR
2000 KWD24355.00000 SAR
5000 KWD60887.50000 SAR
10000 KWD121775.00000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 SAR0.08212 KWD
5 SAR0.41059 KWD
10 SAR0.82119 KWD
20 SAR1.64238 KWD
50 SAR4.10594 KWD
100 SAR8.21188 KWD
250 SAR20.52970 KWD
500 SAR41.05940 KWD
1000 SAR82.11880 KWD
2000 SAR164.23760 KWD
5000 SAR410.59400 KWD
10000 SAR821.18800 KWD