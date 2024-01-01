50 Kuwaiti dinars to Russian rubles

Convert KWD to RUB at the real exchange rate

50 kwd
14,998.65 rub

1.00000 KWD = 299.97300 RUB

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Russian rubles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RUB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to RUB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinars

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Russian Ruble
1 KWD299.97300 RUB
5 KWD1499.86500 RUB
10 KWD2999.73000 RUB
20 KWD5999.46000 RUB
50 KWD14998.65000 RUB
100 KWD29997.30000 RUB
250 KWD74993.25000 RUB
500 KWD149986.50000 RUB
1000 KWD299973.00000 RUB
2000 KWD599946.00000 RUB
5000 KWD1499865.00000 RUB
10000 KWD2999730.00000 RUB
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 RUB0.00333 KWD
5 RUB0.01667 KWD
10 RUB0.03334 KWD
20 RUB0.06667 KWD
50 RUB0.16668 KWD
100 RUB0.33336 KWD
250 RUB0.83341 KWD
500 RUB1.66682 KWD
1000 RUB3.33363 KWD
2000 RUB6.66726 KWD
5000 RUB16.66815 KWD
10000 RUB33.33630 KWD