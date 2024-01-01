1 thousand Kuwaiti dinars to Romanian leus

Convert KWD to RON at the real exchange rate

1,000 kwd
14,995.40 ron

1.00000 KWD = 14.99540 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.00910.9278518.88251.530921.632791493.73.67285
1 INR0.012046910.01117830.2274750.01844290.0196717.99440.0442464
1 EUR1.077789.4589120.34971.649881.759651609.763.95823
1 ZAR0.05295914.396090.049140810.08107640.086470979.1050.194511

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Romanian Leu
1 KWD14.99540 RON
5 KWD74.97700 RON
10 KWD149.95400 RON
20 KWD299.90800 RON
50 KWD749.77000 RON
100 KWD1499.54000 RON
250 KWD3748.85000 RON
500 KWD7497.70000 RON
1000 KWD14995.40000 RON
2000 KWD29990.80000 RON
5000 KWD74977.00000 RON
10000 KWD149954.00000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 RON0.06669 KWD
5 RON0.33343 KWD
10 RON0.66687 KWD
20 RON1.33374 KWD
50 RON3.33435 KWD
100 RON6.66870 KWD
250 RON16.67175 KWD
500 RON33.34350 KWD
1000 RON66.68700 KWD
2000 RON133.37400 KWD
5000 RON333.43500 KWD
10000 RON666.87000 KWD