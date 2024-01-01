500 Kuwaiti dinars to Omani rials

Convert KWD to OMR at the real exchange rate

500 kwd
625.060 omr

1.00000 KWD = 1.25012 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinars

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Omani Rial
1 KWD1.25012 OMR
5 KWD6.25060 OMR
10 KWD12.50120 OMR
20 KWD25.00240 OMR
50 KWD62.50600 OMR
100 KWD125.01200 OMR
250 KWD312.53000 OMR
500 KWD625.06000 OMR
1000 KWD1250.12000 OMR
2000 KWD2500.24000 OMR
5000 KWD6250.60000 OMR
10000 KWD12501.20000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 OMR0.79992 KWD
5 OMR3.99961 KWD
10 OMR7.99922 KWD
20 OMR15.99844 KWD
50 OMR39.99610 KWD
100 OMR79.99220 KWD
250 OMR199.98050 KWD
500 OMR399.96100 KWD
1000 OMR799.92200 KWD
2000 OMR1599.84400 KWD
5000 OMR3999.61000 KWD
10000 OMR7999.22000 KWD