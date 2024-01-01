1 thousand Kuwaiti dinars to Croatian kunas

Convert KWD to HRK at the real exchange rate

1,000 kwd
22,796.40 hrk

1.00000 KWD = 22.79640 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:58
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Croatian Kuna
1 KWD22.79640 HRK
5 KWD113.98200 HRK
10 KWD227.96400 HRK
20 KWD455.92800 HRK
50 KWD1139.82000 HRK
100 KWD2279.64000 HRK
250 KWD5699.10000 HRK
500 KWD11398.20000 HRK
1000 KWD22796.40000 HRK
2000 KWD45592.80000 HRK
5000 KWD113982.00000 HRK
10000 KWD227964.00000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 HRK0.04387 KWD
5 HRK0.21933 KWD
10 HRK0.43867 KWD
20 HRK0.87733 KWD
50 HRK2.19333 KWD
100 HRK4.38665 KWD
250 HRK10.96663 KWD
500 HRK21.93325 KWD
1000 HRK43.86650 KWD
2000 HRK87.73300 KWD
5000 HRK219.33250 KWD
10000 HRK438.66500 KWD