1 thousand Kuwaiti dinars to Angolan kwanzas

Convert KWD to AOA at the real exchange rate

1,000 kwd
2,714,810 aoa

1.00000 KWD = 2714.81000 AOA

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD183.00910.9278518.88251.530921.632791493.73.67285
1 INR0.012046910.01117830.2274750.01844290.0196717.99440.0442464
1 EUR1.077789.4589120.34971.649881.759651609.763.95823
1 ZAR0.05295914.396090.049140810.08107640.086470979.1050.194511

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kuwaiti dinars to Angolan kwanzas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KWD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AOA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KWD to AOA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kuwaiti dinars

KWD to USD

KWD to INR

KWD to EUR

KWD to ZAR

KWD to AUD

KWD to NZD

KWD to NGN

KWD to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Angolan Kwanza
1 KWD2714.81000 AOA
5 KWD13574.05000 AOA
10 KWD27148.10000 AOA
20 KWD54296.20000 AOA
50 KWD135740.50000 AOA
100 KWD271481.00000 AOA
250 KWD678702.50000 AOA
500 KWD1357405.00000 AOA
1000 KWD2714810.00000 AOA
2000 KWD5429620.00000 AOA
5000 KWD13574050.00000 AOA
10000 KWD27148100.00000 AOA
Conversion rates Angolan Kwanza / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 AOA0.00037 KWD
5 AOA0.00184 KWD
10 AOA0.00368 KWD
20 AOA0.00737 KWD
50 AOA0.01842 KWD
100 AOA0.03683 KWD
250 AOA0.09209 KWD
500 AOA0.18417 KWD
1000 AOA0.36835 KWD
2000 AOA0.73670 KWD
5000 AOA1.84175 KWD
10000 AOA3.68350 KWD