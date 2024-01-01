1 Kyrgystani som to CFP francs

1 kgs
1 xpf

1.00000 KGS = 1.24315 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855321.077789.45891.453221.649880.9493918.3787
1 GBP1.1691511.2601104.61.699181.929121.1099821.4892
1 USD0.927850.793588183.00911.348451.530920.880917.0536
1 INR0.01117830.009560250.012046910.01624460.01844290.01061210.205443

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Kyrgystani Som / CFP Franc
1 KGS1.24315 XPF
5 KGS6.21575 XPF
10 KGS12.43150 XPF
20 KGS24.86300 XPF
50 KGS62.15750 XPF
100 KGS124.31500 XPF
250 KGS310.78750 XPF
500 KGS621.57500 XPF
1000 KGS1243.15000 XPF
2000 KGS2486.30000 XPF
5000 KGS6215.75000 XPF
10000 KGS12431.50000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Kyrgystani Som
1 XPF0.80441 KGS
5 XPF4.02205 KGS
10 XPF8.04411 KGS
20 XPF16.08822 KGS
50 XPF40.22055 KGS
100 XPF80.44110 KGS
250 XPF201.10275 KGS
500 XPF402.20550 KGS
1000 XPF804.41100 KGS
2000 XPF1608.82200 KGS
5000 XPF4022.05500 KGS
10000 XPF8044.11000 KGS