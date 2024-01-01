Jamaican dollars to Malawian kwachas today

Convert JMD to MWK at the real exchange rate

1,000 jmd
11,102.10 mwk

J$1.000 JMD = MK11.10 MWK

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

JMD to MWK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 JMD to MWKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High11.114611.1565
Low11.042211.0312
Average11.077111.0958
Change0.14%-0.19%
View full history

1 JMD to MWK stats

The performance of JMD to MWK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 11.1146 and a 30 day low of 11.0422. This means the 30 day average was 11.0771. The change for JMD to MWK was 0.14.

The performance of JMD to MWK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 11.1565 and a 90 day low of 11.0312. This means the 90 day average was 11.0958. The change for JMD to MWK was -0.19.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDJPYAUDSGDEURZARGBPCAD
1 USD1146.531.5361.3270.91718.2850.7811.387
1 JPY0.00710.010.0090.0060.1250.0050.009
1 AUD0.65195.41310.8640.59711.9070.5090.903
1 SGD0.754110.4511.15810.69113.7830.5891.046

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Jamaican dollars to Malawian kwachas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select JMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MWK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current JMD to MWK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Jamaican dollar

JMD to USD

JMD to JPY

JMD to AUD

JMD to SGD

JMD to EUR

JMD to ZAR

JMD to GBP

JMD to CAD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Jamaican Dollar / Malawian Kwacha
1 JMD11.10210 MWK
5 JMD55.51050 MWK
10 JMD111.02100 MWK
20 JMD222.04200 MWK
50 JMD555.10500 MWK
100 JMD1,110.21000 MWK
250 JMD2,775.52500 MWK
500 JMD5,551.05000 MWK
1000 JMD11,102.10000 MWK
2000 JMD22,204.20000 MWK
5000 JMD55,510.50000 MWK
10000 JMD111,021.00000 MWK
Conversion rates Malawian Kwacha / Jamaican Dollar
1 MWK0.09007 JMD
5 MWK0.45036 JMD
10 MWK0.90073 JMD
20 MWK1.80146 JMD
50 MWK4.50364 JMD
100 MWK9.00728 JMD
250 MWK22.51820 JMD
500 MWK45.03640 JMD
1000 MWK90.07280 JMD
2000 MWK180.14560 JMD
5000 MWK450.36400 JMD
10000 MWK900.72800 JMD