100 Icelandic krónas to South African rand

Convert ISK to ZAR at the real exchange rate

100 isk
13.26 zar

kr1.000 ISK = R0.1326 ZAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to ZAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to ZARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.13350.1380
Low0.13100.1289
Average0.13230.1325
Change0.52%0.15%
1 ISK to ZAR stats

The performance of ISK to ZAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1335 and a 30 day low of 0.1310. This means the 30 day average was 0.1323. The change for ISK to ZAR was 0.52.

The performance of ISK to ZAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1380 and a 90 day low of 0.1289. This means the 90 day average was 0.1325. The change for ISK to ZAR was 0.15.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / South African Rand
1 ISK0.13257 ZAR
5 ISK0.66287 ZAR
10 ISK1.32574 ZAR
20 ISK2.65148 ZAR
50 ISK6.62870 ZAR
100 ISK13.25740 ZAR
250 ISK33.14350 ZAR
500 ISK66.28700 ZAR
1000 ISK132.57400 ZAR
2000 ISK265.14800 ZAR
5000 ISK662.87000 ZAR
10000 ISK1,325.74000 ZAR
Conversion rates South African Rand / Icelandic Króna
1 ZAR7.54294 ISK
5 ZAR37.71470 ISK
10 ZAR75.42940 ISK
20 ZAR150.85880 ISK
50 ZAR377.14700 ISK
100 ZAR754.29400 ISK
250 ZAR1,885.73500 ISK
500 ZAR3,771.47000 ISK
1000 ZAR7,542.94000 ISK
2000 ZAR15,085.88000 ISK
5000 ZAR37,714.70000 ISK
10000 ZAR75,429.40000 ISK