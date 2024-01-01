20 Icelandic krónas to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert ISK to XOF at the real exchange rate

20 isk
87 xof

kr1.000 ISK = CFA4.359 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to XOF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to XOFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.40094.4120
Low4.35894.3586
Average4.38564.3853
Change-0.75%-0.12%
1 ISK to XOF stats

The performance of ISK to XOF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.4009 and a 30 day low of 4.3589. This means the 30 day average was 4.3856. The change for ISK to XOF was -0.75.

The performance of ISK to XOF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.4120 and a 90 day low of 4.3586. This means the 90 day average was 4.3853. The change for ISK to XOF was -0.12.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 ISK4.35891 XOF
5 ISK21.79455 XOF
10 ISK43.58910 XOF
20 ISK87.17820 XOF
50 ISK217.94550 XOF
100 ISK435.89100 XOF
250 ISK1,089.72750 XOF
500 ISK2,179.45500 XOF
1000 ISK4,358.91000 XOF
2000 ISK8,717.82000 XOF
5000 ISK21,794.55000 XOF
10000 ISK43,589.10000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Icelandic Króna
1 XOF0.22942 ISK
5 XOF1.14708 ISK
10 XOF2.29415 ISK
20 XOF4.58830 ISK
50 XOF11.47075 ISK
100 XOF22.94150 ISK
250 XOF57.35375 ISK
500 XOF114.70750 ISK
1000 XOF229.41500 ISK
2000 XOF458.83000 ISK
5000 XOF1,147.07500 ISK
10000 XOF2,294.15000 ISK