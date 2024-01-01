1 thousand Icelandic krónas to Vanuatu vatus

Convert ISK to VUV at the real exchange rate

1,000 isk
881 vuv

kr1.000 ISK = VT0.8813 VUV

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ISK to VUV conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 ISK to VUVLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.88190.8819
Low0.86870.8600
Average0.87560.8710
Change1.37%1.69%
View full history

1 ISK to VUV stats

The performance of ISK to VUV in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.8819 and a 30 day low of 0.8687. This means the 30 day average was 0.8756. The change for ISK to VUV was 1.37.

The performance of ISK to VUV in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.8819 and a 90 day low of 0.8600. This means the 90 day average was 0.8710. The change for ISK to VUV was 1.69.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9171.3271.3871.5360.7811.67818.285
1 EUR1.09111.4471.5141.6760.8521.83119.95
1 SGD0.7540.69111.0461.1580.5891.26513.783
1 CAD0.7210.6610.95611.1070.5631.2113.181

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Vanuatu vatus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and VUV in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to VUV rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Icelandic krónas

ISK to USD

ISK to EUR

ISK to SGD

ISK to CAD

ISK to AUD

ISK to GBP

ISK to NZD

ISK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Vanuatu Vatu
1 ISK0.88131 VUV
5 ISK4.40656 VUV
10 ISK8.81312 VUV
20 ISK17.62624 VUV
50 ISK44.06560 VUV
100 ISK88.13120 VUV
250 ISK220.32800 VUV
500 ISK440.65600 VUV
1000 ISK881.31200 VUV
2000 ISK1,762.62400 VUV
5000 ISK4,406.56000 VUV
10000 ISK8,813.12000 VUV
Conversion rates Vanuatu Vatu / Icelandic Króna
1 VUV1.13467 ISK
5 VUV5.67335 ISK
10 VUV11.34670 ISK
20 VUV22.69340 ISK
50 VUV56.73350 ISK
100 VUV113.46700 ISK
250 VUV283.66750 ISK
500 VUV567.33500 ISK
1000 VUV1,134.67000 ISK
2000 VUV2,269.34000 ISK
5000 VUV5,673.35000 ISK
10000 VUV11,346.70000 ISK