5,000 Icelandic krónas to Ugandan shillings

Convert ISK to UGX at the real exchange rate

5,000 isk
134,875 ugx

kr1.000 ISK = Ush26.97 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to UGX conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High27.139227.7955
Low26.802226.5514
Average26.940727.0790
Change0.51%0.12%
1 ISK to UGX stats

The performance of ISK to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 27.1392 and a 30 day low of 26.8022. This means the 30 day average was 26.9407. The change for ISK to UGX was 0.51.

The performance of ISK to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 27.7955 and a 90 day low of 26.5514. This means the 90 day average was 27.0790. The change for ISK to UGX was 0.12.

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Ugandan shillings

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UGX in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to UGX rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Ugandan Shilling
1 ISK26.97490 UGX
5 ISK134.87450 UGX
10 ISK269.74900 UGX
20 ISK539.49800 UGX
50 ISK1,348.74500 UGX
100 ISK2,697.49000 UGX
250 ISK6,743.72500 UGX
500 ISK13,487.45000 UGX
1000 ISK26,974.90000 UGX
2000 ISK53,949.80000 UGX
5000 ISK134,874.50000 UGX
10000 ISK269,749.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Icelandic Króna
1 UGX0.03707 ISK
5 UGX0.18536 ISK
10 UGX0.37072 ISK
20 UGX0.74143 ISK
50 UGX1.85358 ISK
100 UGX3.70715 ISK
250 UGX9.26788 ISK
500 UGX18.53575 ISK
1000 UGX37.07150 ISK
2000 UGX74.14300 ISK
5000 UGX185.35750 ISK
10000 UGX370.71500 ISK