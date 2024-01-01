250 Icelandic krónas to Thai bahts

Convert ISK to THB at the real exchange rate

250 isk
64.02 thb

kr1.000 ISK = ฿0.2561 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ISK to THB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 ISK to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.26460.2680
Low0.25610.2561
Average0.26210.2637
Change-3.23%-2.76%
View full history

1 ISK to THB stats

The performance of ISK to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2646 and a 30 day low of 0.2561. This means the 30 day average was 0.2621. The change for ISK to THB was -3.23.

The performance of ISK to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2680 and a 90 day low of 0.2561. This means the 90 day average was 0.2637. The change for ISK to THB was -2.76.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9171.3271.3871.5360.7811.67818.285
1 EUR1.09111.4471.5141.6760.8521.83119.95
1 SGD0.7540.69111.0461.1580.5891.26513.783
1 CAD0.7210.6610.95611.1070.5631.2113.181

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Thai bahts

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and THB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to THB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Icelandic krónas

ISK to USD

ISK to EUR

ISK to SGD

ISK to CAD

ISK to AUD

ISK to GBP

ISK to NZD

ISK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Thai Baht
1 ISK0.25608 THB
5 ISK1.28041 THB
10 ISK2.56081 THB
20 ISK5.12162 THB
50 ISK12.80405 THB
100 ISK25.60810 THB
250 ISK64.02025 THB
500 ISK128.04050 THB
1000 ISK256.08100 THB
2000 ISK512.16200 THB
5000 ISK1,280.40500 THB
10000 ISK2,560.81000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Icelandic Króna
1 THB3.90501 ISK
5 THB19.52505 ISK
10 THB39.05010 ISK
20 THB78.10020 ISK
50 THB195.25050 ISK
100 THB390.50100 ISK
250 THB976.25250 ISK
500 THB1,952.50500 ISK
1000 THB3,905.01000 ISK
2000 THB7,810.02000 ISK
5000 THB19,525.05000 ISK
10000 THB39,050.10000 ISK