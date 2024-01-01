100 Icelandic krónas to Eswatini Emalangeni

Convert ISK to SZL at the real exchange rate

100 isk
13.26 szl

kr1.000 ISK = L0.1326 SZL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
We can't send money between these currencies

ISK to SZL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to SZLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.13350.1380
Low0.13100.1289
Average0.13230.1325
Change0.52%0.15%
1 ISK to SZL stats

The performance of ISK to SZL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1335 and a 30 day low of 0.1310. This means the 30 day average was 0.1323. The change for ISK to SZL was 0.52.

The performance of ISK to SZL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1380 and a 90 day low of 0.1289. This means the 90 day average was 0.1325. The change for ISK to SZL was 0.15.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Swazi Lilangeni
1 ISK0.13258 SZL
5 ISK0.66292 SZL
10 ISK1.32584 SZL
20 ISK2.65168 SZL
50 ISK6.62920 SZL
100 ISK13.25840 SZL
250 ISK33.14600 SZL
500 ISK66.29200 SZL
1000 ISK132.58400 SZL
2000 ISK265.16800 SZL
5000 ISK662.92000 SZL
10000 ISK1,325.84000 SZL
Conversion rates Swazi Lilangeni / Icelandic Króna
1 SZL7.54237 ISK
5 SZL37.71185 ISK
10 SZL75.42370 ISK
20 SZL150.84740 ISK
50 SZL377.11850 ISK
100 SZL754.23700 ISK
250 SZL1,885.59250 ISK
500 SZL3,771.18500 ISK
1000 SZL7,542.37000 ISK
2000 SZL15,084.74000 ISK
5000 SZL37,711.85000 ISK
10000 SZL75,423.70000 ISK