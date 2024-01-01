50 Icelandic krónas to Serbian dinars

Convert ISK to RSD at the real exchange rate

50 isk
38.87 rsd

kr1.000 ISK = РСД0.7775 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to RSD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to RSDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.78520.7889
Low0.77750.7775
Average0.78270.7827
Change-0.86%-0.26%
1 ISK to RSD stats

The performance of ISK to RSD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.7852 and a 30 day low of 0.7775. This means the 30 day average was 0.7827. The change for ISK to RSD was -0.86.

The performance of ISK to RSD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.7889 and a 90 day low of 0.7775. This means the 90 day average was 0.7827. The change for ISK to RSD was -0.26.

