5 Icelandic krónas to Qatari rials

Convert ISK to QAR at the real exchange rate

5 isk
0.13 qar

kr1.000 ISK = QR0.02644 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ISK to QAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 ISK to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02670.0267
Low0.02620.0261
Average0.02650.0264
Change-0.09%1.23%
View full history

1 ISK to QAR stats

The performance of ISK to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0267 and a 30 day low of 0.0262. This means the 30 day average was 0.0265. The change for ISK to QAR was -0.09.

The performance of ISK to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0267 and a 90 day low of 0.0261. This means the 90 day average was 0.0264. The change for ISK to QAR was 1.23.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9171.3271.3871.5360.7811.67818.285
1 EUR1.09111.4471.5141.6760.8521.83119.95
1 SGD0.7540.69111.0461.1580.5891.26513.783
1 CAD0.7210.6610.95611.1070.5631.2113.181

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Icelandic krónas

ISK to USD

ISK to EUR

ISK to SGD

ISK to CAD

ISK to AUD

ISK to GBP

ISK to NZD

ISK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Qatari Rial
1 ISK0.02644 QAR
5 ISK0.13220 QAR
10 ISK0.26440 QAR
20 ISK0.52879 QAR
50 ISK1.32199 QAR
100 ISK2.64397 QAR
250 ISK6.60993 QAR
500 ISK13.21985 QAR
1000 ISK26.43970 QAR
2000 ISK52.87940 QAR
5000 ISK132.19850 QAR
10000 ISK264.39700 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Icelandic Króna
1 QAR37.82190 ISK
5 QAR189.10950 ISK
10 QAR378.21900 ISK
20 QAR756.43800 ISK
50 QAR1,891.09500 ISK
100 QAR3,782.19000 ISK
250 QAR9,455.47500 ISK
500 QAR18,910.95000 ISK
1000 QAR37,821.90000 ISK
2000 QAR75,643.80000 ISK
5000 QAR189,109.50000 ISK
10000 QAR378,219.00000 ISK