100 Qatari rials to Icelandic krónas

Convert QAR to ISK at the real exchange rate

100 qar
3,791.16 isk

1.00000 QAR = 37.91160 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:03
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRCADPKRGBPEURNGNAUD
1 USD183.03361.35075278.970.7948810.929051530.141.53245
1 INR0.012043310.01626753.359720.0095730.01118918.4280.0184558
1 CAD0.74032961.47221206.530.5884740.6878151132.811.13452
1 PKR0.003584610.2976430.0048419210.002849340.003330345.484960.00549324

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Qatari rials to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Qatari rials

QAR to USD

QAR to INR

QAR to CAD

QAR to PKR

QAR to GBP

QAR to EUR

QAR to NGN

QAR to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Icelandic Króna
1 QAR37.91160 ISK
5 QAR189.55800 ISK
10 QAR379.11600 ISK
20 QAR758.23200 ISK
50 QAR1895.58000 ISK
100 QAR3791.16000 ISK
250 QAR9477.90000 ISK
500 QAR18955.80000 ISK
1000 QAR37911.60000 ISK
2000 QAR75823.20000 ISK
5000 QAR189558.00000 ISK
10000 QAR379116.00000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Qatari Rial
1 ISK0.02638 QAR
5 ISK0.13189 QAR
10 ISK0.26377 QAR
20 ISK0.52754 QAR
50 ISK1.31886 QAR
100 ISK2.63771 QAR
250 ISK6.59428 QAR
500 ISK13.18855 QAR
1000 ISK26.37710 QAR
2000 ISK52.75420 QAR
5000 ISK131.88550 QAR
10000 ISK263.77100 QAR