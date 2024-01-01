500 Icelandic krónas to Pakistani rupees

Convert ISK to PKR at the real exchange rate

500 isk
1,011.06 pkr

kr1.000 ISK = ₨2.022 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to PKR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.03732.0373
Low2.00711.9926
Average2.02362.0147
Change-0.13%1.27%
1 ISK to PKR stats

The performance of ISK to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.0373 and a 30 day low of 2.0071. This means the 30 day average was 2.0236. The change for ISK to PKR was -0.13.

The performance of ISK to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.0373 and a 90 day low of 1.9926. This means the 90 day average was 2.0147. The change for ISK to PKR was 1.27.

1 USD10.9171.3271.3871.5360.7811.67818.285
1 EUR1.09111.4471.5141.6760.8521.83119.95
1 SGD0.7540.69111.0461.1580.5891.26513.783
1 CAD0.7210.6610.95611.1070.5631.2113.181

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Pakistani Rupee
1 ISK2.02211 PKR
5 ISK10.11055 PKR
10 ISK20.22110 PKR
20 ISK40.44220 PKR
50 ISK101.10550 PKR
100 ISK202.21100 PKR
250 ISK505.52750 PKR
500 ISK1,011.05500 PKR
1000 ISK2,022.11000 PKR
2000 ISK4,044.22000 PKR
5000 ISK10,110.55000 PKR
10000 ISK20,221.10000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Icelandic Króna
1 PKR0.49453 ISK
5 PKR2.47266 ISK
10 PKR4.94532 ISK
20 PKR9.89064 ISK
50 PKR24.72660 ISK
100 PKR49.45320 ISK
250 PKR123.63300 ISK
500 PKR247.26600 ISK
1000 PKR494.53200 ISK
2000 PKR989.06400 ISK
5000 PKR2,472.66000 ISK
10000 PKR4,945.32000 ISK