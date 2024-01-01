20 Icelandic krónas to Omani rials

Convert ISK to OMR at the real exchange rate

20 isk
0.056 omr

kr1.000 ISK = ر.ع.0.002791 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to OMR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00280.0028
Low0.00280.0028
Average0.00280.0028
Change-0.10%1.23%
1 ISK to OMR stats

The performance of ISK to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0028 and a 30 day low of 0.0028. This means the 30 day average was 0.0028. The change for ISK to OMR was -0.10.

The performance of ISK to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0028 and a 90 day low of 0.0028. This means the 90 day average was 0.0028. The change for ISK to OMR was 1.23.

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Omani Rial
1 ISK0.00279 OMR
5 ISK0.01396 OMR
10 ISK0.02791 OMR
20 ISK0.05583 OMR
50 ISK0.13957 OMR
100 ISK0.27913 OMR
250 ISK0.69784 OMR
500 ISK1.39567 OMR
1000 ISK2.79134 OMR
2000 ISK5.58268 OMR
5000 ISK13.95670 OMR
10000 ISK27.91340 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Icelandic Króna
1 OMR358.25100 ISK
5 OMR1,791.25500 ISK
10 OMR3,582.51000 ISK
20 OMR7,165.02000 ISK
50 OMR17,912.55000 ISK
100 OMR35,825.10000 ISK
250 OMR89,562.75000 ISK
500 OMR179,125.50000 ISK
1000 OMR358,251.00000 ISK
2000 OMR716,502.00000 ISK
5000 OMR1,791,255.00000 ISK
10000 OMR3,582,510.00000 ISK