100 Icelandic krónas to Haitian gourdes

Convert ISK to HTG at the real exchange rate

100 isk
95.37 htg

kr1.000 ISK = G0.9537 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to HTG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to HTGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.96390.9671
Low0.94720.9446
Average0.95620.9546
Change-0.49%0.68%
1 ISK to HTG stats

The performance of ISK to HTG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.9639 and a 30 day low of 0.9472. This means the 30 day average was 0.9562. The change for ISK to HTG was -0.49.

The performance of ISK to HTG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.9671 and a 90 day low of 0.9446. This means the 90 day average was 0.9546. The change for ISK to HTG was 0.68.

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9171.3271.3871.5360.7811.67818.285
1 EUR1.09111.4471.5141.6760.8521.83119.95
1 SGD0.7540.69111.0461.1580.5891.26513.783
1 CAD0.7210.6610.95611.1070.5631.2113.181

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Haitian Gourde
1 ISK0.95374 HTG
5 ISK4.76868 HTG
10 ISK9.53736 HTG
20 ISK19.07472 HTG
50 ISK47.68680 HTG
100 ISK95.37360 HTG
250 ISK238.43400 HTG
500 ISK476.86800 HTG
1000 ISK953.73600 HTG
2000 ISK1,907.47200 HTG
5000 ISK4,768.68000 HTG
10000 ISK9,537.36000 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Icelandic Króna
1 HTG1.04851 ISK
5 HTG5.24255 ISK
10 HTG10.48510 ISK
20 HTG20.97020 ISK
50 HTG52.42550 ISK
100 HTG104.85100 ISK
250 HTG262.12750 ISK
500 HTG524.25500 ISK
1000 HTG1,048.51000 ISK
2000 HTG2,097.02000 ISK
5000 HTG5,242.55000 ISK
10000 HTG10,485.10000 ISK