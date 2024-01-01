5,000 Haitian gourdes to Icelandic krónas

Convert HTG to ISK at the real exchange rate

G1.000 HTG = kr1.052 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:52
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

HTG to ISK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

ISK
1 HTG to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.06361.0636
Low1.03911.0250
Average1.05121.0442
Change0.25%0.94%
View full history

1 HTG to ISK stats

The performance of HTG to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.0636 and a 30 day low of 1.0391. This means the 30 day average was 1.0512. The change for HTG to ISK was 0.25.

The performance of HTG to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.0636 and a 90 day low of 1.0250. This means the 90 day average was 1.0442. The change for HTG to ISK was 0.94.

Track market ratesView HTG to ISK chart

Top currencies

 USDSGDZARCADGBPINREURAUD
1 USD11.34218.1081.3980.78984.3860.9471.537
1 SGD0.745113.4951.0420.58862.8880.7051.145
1 ZAR0.0550.07410.0770.0444.660.0520.085
1 CAD0.7150.9612.95410.56560.3690.6771.099

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Haitian gourdes to Icelandic krónas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select HTG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ISK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current HTG to ISK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Haitian gourdes

HTG to USD

HTG to SGD

HTG to ZAR

HTG to CAD

HTG to GBP

HTG to INR

HTG to EUR

HTG to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Icelandic Króna
1 HTG1.05224 ISK
5 HTG5.26120 ISK
10 HTG10.52240 ISK
20 HTG21.04480 ISK
50 HTG52.61200 ISK
100 HTG105.22400 ISK
250 HTG263.06000 ISK
500 HTG526.12000 ISK
1000 HTG1,052.24000 ISK
2000 HTG2,104.48000 ISK
5000 HTG5,261.20000 ISK
10000 HTG10,522.40000 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Haitian Gourde
1 ISK0.95035 HTG
5 ISK4.75175 HTG
10 ISK9.50351 HTG
20 ISK19.00702 HTG
50 ISK47.51755 HTG
100 ISK95.03510 HTG
250 ISK237.58775 HTG
500 ISK475.17550 HTG
1000 ISK950.35100 HTG
2000 ISK1,900.70200 HTG
5000 ISK4,751.75500 HTG
10000 ISK9,503.51000 HTG