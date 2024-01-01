2,000 Icelandic krónas to Guyanaese dollars

Convert ISK to GYD at the real exchange rate

2,000 isk
3,024.84 gyd

kr1.000 ISK = GY$1.512 GYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to GYD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to GYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.52481.5263
Low1.50441.4954
Average1.51531.5097
Change-0.05%1.09%
1 ISK to GYD stats

The performance of ISK to GYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.5248 and a 30 day low of 1.5044. This means the 30 day average was 1.5153. The change for ISK to GYD was -0.05.

The performance of ISK to GYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.5263 and a 90 day low of 1.4954. This means the 90 day average was 1.5097. The change for ISK to GYD was 1.09.

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9171.3271.3871.5360.7811.67818.285
1 EUR1.09111.4471.5141.6760.8521.83119.95
1 SGD0.7540.69111.0461.1580.5891.26513.783
1 CAD0.7210.6610.95611.1070.5631.2113.181

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Guyanaese Dollar
1 ISK1.51242 GYD
5 ISK7.56210 GYD
10 ISK15.12420 GYD
20 ISK30.24840 GYD
50 ISK75.62100 GYD
100 ISK151.24200 GYD
250 ISK378.10500 GYD
500 ISK756.21000 GYD
1000 ISK1,512.42000 GYD
2000 ISK3,024.84000 GYD
5000 ISK7,562.10000 GYD
10000 ISK15,124.20000 GYD
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Icelandic Króna
1 GYD0.66119 ISK
5 GYD3.30597 ISK
10 GYD6.61194 ISK
20 GYD13.22388 ISK
50 GYD33.05970 ISK
100 GYD66.11940 ISK
250 GYD165.29850 ISK
500 GYD330.59700 ISK
1000 GYD661.19400 ISK
2000 GYD1,322.38800 ISK
5000 GYD3,305.97000 ISK
10000 GYD6,611.94000 ISK