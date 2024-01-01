50 Icelandic krónas to Euros

Convert ISK to EUR at the real exchange rate

50 isk
0.33 eur

kr1.000 ISK = €0.006645 EUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to EUR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to EURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00670.0067
Low0.00660.0066
Average0.00670.0067
Change-0.75%-0.12%
1 ISK to EUR stats

The performance of ISK to EUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0067 and a 30 day low of 0.0066. This means the 30 day average was 0.0067. The change for ISK to EUR was -0.75.

The performance of ISK to EUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0067 and a 90 day low of 0.0066. This means the 90 day average was 0.0067. The change for ISK to EUR was -0.12.

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Euros

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and EUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to EUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Euro
1 ISK0.00665 EUR
5 ISK0.03323 EUR
10 ISK0.06645 EUR
20 ISK0.13291 EUR
50 ISK0.33226 EUR
100 ISK0.66453 EUR
250 ISK1.66132 EUR
500 ISK3.32264 EUR
1000 ISK6.64527 EUR
2000 ISK13.29054 EUR
5000 ISK33.22635 EUR
10000 ISK66.45270 EUR
Conversion rates Euro / Icelandic Króna
1 EUR150.48300 ISK
5 EUR752.41500 ISK
10 EUR1,504.83000 ISK
20 EUR3,009.66000 ISK
50 EUR7,524.15000 ISK
100 EUR15,048.30000 ISK
250 EUR37,620.75000 ISK
500 EUR75,241.50000 ISK
1000 EUR150,483.00000 ISK
2000 EUR300,966.00000 ISK
5000 EUR752,415.00000 ISK
10000 EUR1,504,830.00000 ISK