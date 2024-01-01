2,000 Icelandic krónas to Canadian dollars

Convert ISK to CAD at the real exchange rate

2,000 isk
20.12 cad

kr1.000 ISK = C$0.01006 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ISK to CAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ISK to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01010.0101
Low0.00990.0098
Average0.01000.0099
Change1.59%2.70%
View full history

1 ISK to CAD stats

The performance of ISK to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0101 and a 30 day low of 0.0099. This means the 30 day average was 0.0100. The change for ISK to CAD was 1.59.

The performance of ISK to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0101 and a 90 day low of 0.0098. This means the 90 day average was 0.0099. The change for ISK to CAD was 2.70.

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9171.3271.3871.5360.7811.67818.285
1 EUR1.09111.4471.5141.6760.8521.83119.95
1 SGD0.7540.69111.0461.1580.5891.26513.783
1 CAD0.7210.6610.95611.1070.5631.2113.181

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Canadian Dollar
1 ISK0.01006 CAD
5 ISK0.05029 CAD
10 ISK0.10058 CAD
20 ISK0.20116 CAD
50 ISK0.50290 CAD
100 ISK1.00580 CAD
250 ISK2.51450 CAD
500 ISK5.02900 CAD
1000 ISK10.05800 CAD
2000 ISK20.11600 CAD
5000 ISK50.29000 CAD
10000 ISK100.58000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Icelandic Króna
1 CAD99.42330 ISK
5 CAD497.11650 ISK
10 CAD994.23300 ISK
20 CAD1,988.46600 ISK
50 CAD4,971.16500 ISK
100 CAD9,942.33000 ISK
250 CAD24,855.82500 ISK
500 CAD49,711.65000 ISK
1000 CAD99,423.30000 ISK
2000 CAD198,846.60000 ISK
5000 CAD497,116.50000 ISK
10000 CAD994,233.00000 ISK