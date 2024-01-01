1 hundred thousand Indian rupees to Canadian dollars

Convert INR to CAD at the real exchange rate

100,000 inr
1,655.41 cad

₹1.000 INR = C$0.01655 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
INR to CAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 INR to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01660.0166
Low0.01630.0163
Average0.01640.0164
Change1.52%0.77%
1 INR to CAD stats

The performance of INR to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0166 and a 30 day low of 0.0163. This means the 30 day average was 0.0164. The change for INR to CAD was 1.52.

The performance of INR to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0166 and a 90 day low of 0.0163. This means the 90 day average was 0.0164. The change for INR to CAD was 0.77.

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAEDGBPAUDPKRSGD
1 USD11.3870.9173.6730.7811.536278.91.327
1 CAD0.72110.6612.6480.5631.107201.0450.956
1 EUR1.0911.51414.0070.8521.676304.2941.447
1 AED0.2720.3780.2510.2130.41875.9330.361

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Indian rupees to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select INR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current INR to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Canadian Dollar
1 INR0.01655 CAD
5 INR0.08277 CAD
10 INR0.16554 CAD
20 INR0.33108 CAD
50 INR0.82770 CAD
100 INR1.65541 CAD
250 INR4.13853 CAD
300 INR4.96623 CAD
500 INR8.27705 CAD
600 INR9.93246 CAD
1000 INR16.55410 CAD
2000 INR33.10820 CAD
5000 INR82.77050 CAD
10000 INR165.54100 CAD
25000 INR413.85250 CAD
50000 INR827.70500 CAD
100000 INR1,655.41000 CAD
1000000 INR16,554.10000 CAD
1000000000 INR16,554,100.00000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Indian Rupee
1 CAD60.40790 INR
5 CAD302.03950 INR
10 CAD604.07900 INR
20 CAD1,208.15800 INR
50 CAD3,020.39500 INR
100 CAD6,040.79000 INR
250 CAD15,101.97500 INR
500 CAD30,203.95000 INR
1000 CAD60,407.90000 INR
2000 CAD120,815.80000 INR
5000 CAD302,039.50000 INR
10000 CAD604,079.00000 INR