5,000 inr
195.13 byn

₹1.000 INR = Br0.03903 BYN

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
INR to BYN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 INR to BYNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03920.0394
Low0.03900.0389
Average0.03910.0392
Change-0.35%-0.56%
1 INR to BYN stats

The performance of INR to BYN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0392 and a 30 day low of 0.0390. This means the 30 day average was 0.0391. The change for INR to BYN was -0.35.

The performance of INR to BYN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0394 and a 90 day low of 0.0389. This means the 90 day average was 0.0392. The change for INR to BYN was -0.56.

Conversion rates Indian Rupee / Belarusian Ruble
1 INR0.03903 BYN
5 INR0.19513 BYN
10 INR0.39025 BYN
20 INR0.78051 BYN
50 INR1.95127 BYN
100 INR3.90253 BYN
250 INR9.75633 BYN
300 INR11.70759 BYN
500 INR19.51265 BYN
600 INR23.41518 BYN
1000 INR39.02530 BYN
2000 INR78.05060 BYN
5000 INR195.12650 BYN
10000 INR390.25300 BYN
25000 INR975.63250 BYN
50000 INR1,951.26500 BYN
100000 INR3,902.53000 BYN
1000000 INR39,025.30000 BYN
1000000000 INR39,025,300.00000 BYN
Conversion rates Belarusian Ruble / Indian Rupee
1 BYN25.62440 INR
5 BYN128.12200 INR
10 BYN256.24400 INR
20 BYN512.48800 INR
50 BYN1,281.22000 INR
100 BYN2,562.44000 INR
250 BYN6,406.10000 INR
500 BYN12,812.20000 INR
1000 BYN25,624.40000 INR
2000 BYN51,248.80000 INR
5000 BYN128,122.00000 INR
10000 BYN256,244.00000 INR