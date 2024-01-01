10 thousand Israeli new sheqels to Panamanian balboas

Convert ILS to PAB at the real exchange rate

10,000 ils
2,627.05 pab

₪1.000 ILS = B/.0.2627 PAB

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
ILS to PAB conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 ILS to PABLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.27800.2780
Low0.26270.2627
Average0.27230.2702
Change-1.87%-2.41%
1 ILS to PAB stats

The performance of ILS to PAB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2780 and a 30 day low of 0.2627. This means the 30 day average was 0.2723. The change for ILS to PAB was -1.87.

The performance of ILS to PAB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2780 and a 90 day low of 0.2627. This means the 90 day average was 0.2702. The change for ILS to PAB was -2.41.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates.

Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Panamanian Balboa
1 ILS0.26271 PAB
5 ILS1.31353 PAB
10 ILS2.62705 PAB
20 ILS5.25410 PAB
50 ILS13.13525 PAB
100 ILS26.27050 PAB
250 ILS65.67625 PAB
500 ILS131.35250 PAB
1000 ILS262.70500 PAB
2000 ILS525.41000 PAB
5000 ILS1,313.52500 PAB
10000 ILS2,627.05000 PAB
Conversion rates Panamanian Balboa / Israeli New Sheqel
1 PAB3.80655 ILS
5 PAB19.03275 ILS
10 PAB38.06550 ILS
20 PAB76.13100 ILS
50 PAB190.32750 ILS
100 PAB380.65500 ILS
250 PAB951.63750 ILS
500 PAB1,903.27500 ILS
1000 PAB3,806.55000 ILS
2000 PAB7,613.10000 ILS
5000 PAB19,032.75000 ILS
10000 PAB38,065.50000 ILS