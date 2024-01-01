5 Israeli new sheqels to Nicaraguan córdobas

Convert ILS to NIO at the real exchange rate

5 ils
48.39 nio

₪1.000 ILS = C$9.678 NIO

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ILS to NIO conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 ILS to NIOLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High10.245110.2451
Low9.67809.6780
Average10.03109.9486
Change-1.79%-2.40%
View full history

1 ILS to NIO stats

The performance of ILS to NIO in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 10.2451 and a 30 day low of 9.6780. This means the 30 day average was 10.0310. The change for ILS to NIO was -1.79.

The performance of ILS to NIO in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 10.2451 and a 90 day low of 9.6780. This means the 90 day average was 9.9486. The change for ILS to NIO was -2.40.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Israeli new sheqels to Nicaraguan córdobas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ILS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NIO in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ILS to NIO rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Israeli new sheqels

ILS to USD

ILS to EUR

ILS to GBP

ILS to INR

ILS to JPY

ILS to RUB

ILS to AUD

ILS to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Nicaraguan Córdoba
1 ILS9.67798 NIO
5 ILS48.38990 NIO
10 ILS96.77980 NIO
20 ILS193.55960 NIO
50 ILS483.89900 NIO
100 ILS967.79800 NIO
250 ILS2,419.49500 NIO
500 ILS4,838.99000 NIO
1000 ILS9,677.98000 NIO
2000 ILS19,355.96000 NIO
5000 ILS48,389.90000 NIO
10000 ILS96,779.80000 NIO
Conversion rates Nicaraguan Córdoba / Israeli New Sheqel
1 NIO0.10333 ILS
5 NIO0.51664 ILS
10 NIO1.03327 ILS
20 NIO2.06654 ILS
50 NIO5.16635 ILS
100 NIO10.33270 ILS
250 NIO25.83175 ILS
500 NIO51.66350 ILS
1000 NIO103.32700 ILS
2000 NIO206.65400 ILS
5000 NIO516.63500 ILS
10000 NIO1,033.27000 ILS