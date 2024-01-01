10 thousand Hungarian forints to Gibraltar pounds
Convert HUF to GIP at the real exchange rate
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
HUF to GIP conversion chart
1 HUF = 0.00203 GIP
0
Waiting on a better rate?
Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.
|1 HUF to GIP
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|0.0021
|0.0022
|Low
|0.0020
|0.0020
|Average
|0.0021
|0.0021
|Change
|-2.15%
|-5.85%
|View full history
1 HUF to GIP stats
The performance of HUF to GIP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0021 and a 30 day low of 0.0020. This means the 30 day average was 0.0021. The change for HUF to GIP was -2.15.
The performance of HUF to GIP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0022 and a 90 day low of 0.0020. This means the 90 day average was 0.0021. The change for HUF to GIP was -5.85.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Hungarian forints to Gibraltar pounds
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select HUF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GIP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current HUF to GIP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Hungarian forints
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Hungarian Forint / Gibraltar Pound
|2000 HUF
|4.06238 GIP
|5000 HUF
|10.15595 GIP
|10000 HUF
|20.31190 GIP
|15000 HUF
|30.46785 GIP
|20000 HUF
|40.62380 GIP
|30000 HUF
|60.93570 GIP
|40000 HUF
|81.24760 GIP
|50000 HUF
|101.55950 GIP
|60000 HUF
|121.87140 GIP
|100000 HUF
|203.11900 GIP
|150000 HUF
|304.67850 GIP
|200000 HUF
|406.23800 GIP
|Conversion rates Gibraltar Pound / Hungarian Forint
|1 GIP
|492.32100 HUF
|5 GIP
|2,461.60500 HUF
|10 GIP
|4,923.21000 HUF
|20 GIP
|9,846.42000 HUF
|50 GIP
|24,616.05000 HUF
|100 GIP
|49,232.10000 HUF
|250 GIP
|123,080.25000 HUF
|500 GIP
|246,160.50000 HUF
|1000 GIP
|492,321.00000 HUF
|2000 GIP
|984,642.00000 HUF
|5000 GIP
|2,461,605.00000 HUF
|10000 GIP
|4,923,210.00000 HUF