100 Haitian gourdes to Thai bahts

Convert HTG to THB at the real exchange rate

G1.000 HTG = ฿0.2646 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:41
HTG to THB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

THB
1 HTG to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.26700.2670
Low0.25520.2461
Average0.26040.2561
Change3.71%0.85%
1 HTG to THB stats

The performance of HTG to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2670 and a 30 day low of 0.2552. This means the 30 day average was 0.2604. The change for HTG to THB was 3.71.

The performance of HTG to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.2670 and a 90 day low of 0.2461. This means the 90 day average was 0.2561. The change for HTG to THB was 0.85.

Top currencies

 USDSGDZARCADGBPINREURAUD
1 USD11.34318.1281.3990.78984.3860.9481.538
1 SGD0.745113.5011.0420.58862.8460.7061.145
1 ZAR0.0550.07410.0770.0444.6550.0520.085
1 CAD0.7150.9612.9610.56460.3280.6771.1

Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Thai Baht
1 HTG0.26465 THB
5 HTG1.32324 THB
10 HTG2.64648 THB
20 HTG5.29296 THB
50 HTG13.23240 THB
100 HTG26.46480 THB
250 HTG66.16200 THB
500 HTG132.32400 THB
1000 HTG264.64800 THB
2000 HTG529.29600 THB
5000 HTG1,323.24000 THB
10000 HTG2,646.48000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Haitian Gourde
1 THB3.77860 HTG
5 THB18.89300 HTG
10 THB37.78600 HTG
20 THB75.57200 HTG
50 THB188.93000 HTG
100 THB377.86000 HTG
250 THB944.65000 HTG
500 THB1,889.30000 HTG
1000 THB3,778.60000 HTG
2000 THB7,557.20000 HTG
5000 THB18,893.00000 HTG
10000 THB37,786.00000 HTG