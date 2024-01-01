1 Haitian gourde to Japanese yen

Convert HTG to JPY at the real exchange rate

G1.000 HTG = ¥1.191 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:57
HTG to JPY conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

JPY
1 HTG to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.19451.1945
Low1.14711.0701
Average1.16881.1263
Change3.66%6.92%
1 HTG to JPY stats

The performance of HTG to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1945 and a 30 day low of 1.1471. This means the 30 day average was 1.1688. The change for HTG to JPY was 3.66.

The performance of HTG to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1945 and a 90 day low of 1.0701. This means the 90 day average was 1.1263. The change for HTG to JPY was 6.92.

Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Japanese Yen
1 HTG1.19128 JPY
5 HTG5.95640 JPY
10 HTG11.91280 JPY
20 HTG23.82560 JPY
50 HTG59.56400 JPY
100 HTG119.12800 JPY
250 HTG297.82000 JPY
500 HTG595.64000 JPY
1000 HTG1,191.28000 JPY
2000 HTG2,382.56000 JPY
5000 HTG5,956.40000 JPY
10000 HTG11,912.80000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / Haitian Gourde
100 JPY83.94300 HTG
1000 JPY839.43000 HTG
1500 JPY1,259.14500 HTG
2000 JPY1,678.86000 HTG
3000 JPY2,518.29000 HTG
5000 JPY4,197.15000 HTG
5400 JPY4,532.92200 HTG
10000 JPY8,394.30000 HTG
15000 JPY12,591.45000 HTG
20000 JPY16,788.60000 HTG
25000 JPY20,985.75000 HTG
30000 JPY25,182.90000 HTG