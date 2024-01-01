50 Croatian kunas to Qatari rials

Convert HRK to QAR at the real exchange rate

kn1.000 HRK = QR0.5194 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:20
HRK to QAR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

QAR
1 HRK to QARLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.51940.5195
Low0.51920.5192
Average0.51930.5193
Change0.03%0.02%
1 HRK to QAR stats

The performance of HRK to QAR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.5194 and a 30 day low of 0.5192. This means the 30 day average was 0.5193. The change for HRK to QAR was 0.03.

The performance of HRK to QAR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.5195 and a 90 day low of 0.5192. This means the 90 day average was 0.5193. The change for HRK to QAR was 0.02.

Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Qatari Rial
1 HRK0.51943 QAR
5 HRK2.59713 QAR
10 HRK5.19427 QAR
20 HRK10.38854 QAR
50 HRK25.97135 QAR
100 HRK51.94270 QAR
250 HRK129.85675 QAR
500 HRK259.71350 QAR
1000 HRK519.42700 QAR
2000 HRK1,038.85400 QAR
5000 HRK2,597.13500 QAR
10000 HRK5,194.27000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Croatian Kuna
1 QAR1.92520 HRK
5 QAR9.62600 HRK
10 QAR19.25200 HRK
20 QAR38.50400 HRK
50 QAR96.26000 HRK
100 QAR192.52000 HRK
250 QAR481.30000 HRK
500 QAR962.60000 HRK
1000 QAR1,925.20000 HRK
2000 QAR3,850.40000 HRK
5000 QAR9,626.00000 HRK
10000 QAR19,252.00000 HRK